Expand your Pandemic gameplay with In the Lab add-on, now $17.50 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the Pandemic: In the Lab Expansion for $17.39 Prime shipped. Down from its $30 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This is a must-have expansion if you’re a fan of the original Pandemic game. This expansion adds an extra level of depth and complexity to the original game, as you’ll have to collect pieces of the virus to develop a cure through a sequencer. There are new roles, events, and even scenarios included in this expansion. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For a more on-the-go gaming experience, Monopoly Deal is a great option. It’s under $5 Prime shipped at Amazon and is good for two to five players. The best part is each game only takes around 15 minutes to complete.

More of a console gamer? We’ve got the roundup for you. Our best deals today include Horizon Zero Dawn at $6, Gears of War 5 for $16, and even more.

Pandemic In the Lab Expansion features:

New medical technology has been developed that will help treat the infectious diseases spreading across the globe. The In the Lab expansion for Pandemic adds more variety and challenge to your mission of containing deadly disease outbreaks. This time, there’s a whole new way to discover cures and get closer to winning the game.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!