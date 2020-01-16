Apple’s prev. gen. 10.5-inch iPad Pro can be yours from $399 (Orig. $950)

TigerDirect is offering the previous-generation Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wi-Fi 256GB for $399 with $9.99 shipping. For comparison, it went for $950 at Best Buy before selling out there and this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Generally, we only see the higher storage and cellular-enabled models go on sale. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro features Apple’s ProMotion display, Apple Pencil support, and offers you a large display to get work done on. Thanks to the quad-speaker array, movies will sound better than ever. The A10X Fusion processor easily chews through intensive tasks, making sure you can be productive on-the-go.
For something a little newer, check out this deal we found on Apple’s latest iPad Air. Prices start at $400 and go up from there. Sporting a similar 10.5-inch display, you’re losing out on ProMotion and the quad-speaker array, though the Air does have Apple’s latest A12 Bionic chip.
Use some of your savings to pick up Apple’s Smart Keyboard for the iPad Air/Pro. It offers a unique typing experience, making sure you’re ready to knock out longer tasks.
Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch features:
- 10. 5-Inch Retina Display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color
- A10X Fusion chip
- Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
- 12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera
- Four speaker Audio
- 802. 11AC Wi-Fi
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!