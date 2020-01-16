Apple’s prev. gen. 10.5-inch iPad Pro can be yours from $399 (Orig. $950)

TigerDirect is offering the previous-generation Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wi-Fi 256GB for $399 with $9.99 shipping. For comparison, it went for $950 at Best Buy before selling out there and this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Generally, we only see the higher storage and cellular-enabled models go on sale. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro features Apple’s ProMotion display, Apple Pencil support, and offers you a large display to get work done on. Thanks to the quad-speaker array, movies will sound better than ever. The A10X Fusion processor easily chews through intensive tasks, making sure you can be productive on-the-go.

For something a little newer, check out this deal we found on Apple’s latest iPad Air. Prices start at $400 and go up from there. Sporting a similar 10.5-inch display, you’re losing out on ProMotion and the quad-speaker array, though the Air does have Apple’s latest A12 Bionic chip.

Use some of your savings to pick up Apple’s Smart Keyboard for the iPad Air/Pro. It offers a unique typing experience, making sure you’re ready to knock out longer tasks.

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch features:

10. 5-Inch Retina Display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color

A10X Fusion chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Four speaker Audio

802. 11AC Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!