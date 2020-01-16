Levi’s Warehouse Event takes up to 75% off select styles of jeans, outerwear, t-shirts, and accessories. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Note: you must enter your email address to access the sale. The men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans are a standout from this sale. This style was designed for comfort with infused stretch for all day mobility. These jeans feature a trendy dark wash for the winter season and have a perfect hem to roll for a fashionable look. They’re currently on sale for $30 and originally were priced at $90. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Levi’s Warehouse Event also has an array of basic styles that are great for everyday wear. The men’s 2-Pack of Slim Fit Crewneck T-Shirts are currently marked down to just $11. For comparison, these shirts were originally priced at $30. They can be worn year-round and pair nicely with joggers, jeans, shorts, or khakis alike.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket is another standout and a great option for this winter. The sherpa material adds a stylish touch to this classic jacket and it looks great with jeans or leggings alike. Best of all, it’s currently on sale for $45 and originally was priced at $128.

Our top picks for women include:

