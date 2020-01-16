This case turns your iPhone into a retro handheld console for just $19

Many modern games are good for wasting a few minutes. But classic titles can make the hours fly. With the CaseBoy™ Gamecase Retro Gaming Case, you can enjoy 36 all-time greats wherever you go. This awesome iPhone accessory is now only $18.99 (Orig. $200) at 9to5Toys Specials.

As the name suggests, the CaseBoy is inspired by Nintendo’s popular handheld consoles of the 1990s. From the front, the case looks like a regular protective shield. But when you flip your phone over, you discover a GameBoy lookalike.

The case comes pre-loaded with 36 games, including Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, Excitebike, Ice Climber, Pacman, and more. Raised buttons help you best your high score, and these retro titles look great on the full color display. It even has a built-in speaker.

Just as importantly, the CaseBoy works well as an everyday case. It is shock-proof and dust resistant, with silicon bumpers to protect your iPhone. The case is also slim and lightweight, with gaps for all the ports.

Normally priced at $199.99, the CaseBoy Gamecase is now only $18.99. Get yours in the following colors and iPhone model:

iPhone 6, 7, 8: Red or Black

iPhone 6, 7, 8 Plus: Red or Black

iPhone X/XS: Red or Black

iPhone XR: Red or Black

iPhone XS Max: Red or Black

iPhone 11: Red or Black

iPhone 11 Pro: Red or Black

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Red or Black

