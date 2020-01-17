Anker’s iPhone-matching power banks, more on sale this weekend from $10

- Jan. 17th 2020 9:15 am ET

0

Anker is rolling into the weekend with a fresh Amazon sale, headlined by its iPhone color-matching 10000mAh USB-C PD Battery for $31.49 shipped when promo code ANKERPD18 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $42 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. These power banks differ from Anker’s other offerings with special colorings that match the latest iPhones from Apple. You’ll also get 10000mAh worth of power, USB-C PD and A ports, plus a bundled cable. An ideal companion for iPhones, Android devices, or even iPads. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Jump over to our daily smartphone accessories roundup for additional deals on speakers, cables, batteries, and more.

Anker USB-C Battery features:

  • Portable Power: PowerCore Slim 10000 PD is one of our Slimmest power delivery power banks yet, with enough capacity to provide more than two charges for iPhone XS or Google Pixel, and almost one full charge for an 11″ Ipad Pro. And the 18W USB-C power delivery output provides fast charging for a huge range of phones and tablets including iPhone 11 Pro.
  • Triple Charging Modes: 18W power delivery USB-C port, poweriq-enabled USB-A port, and Trickle-Charging mode for low-power devices. Use the dual USB ports to charge two devices simultaneously.
  • Rapid Recharge: Power up your PowerCore in just 4.5 hours with a USB-C Power Delivery wall charger (not included). Recharging via USB-A charger and cable (not included) will take approximately 10.2 hours.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp