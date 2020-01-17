Anker’s iPhone-matching power banks, more on sale this weekend from $10

Anker is rolling into the weekend with a fresh Amazon sale, headlined by its iPhone color-matching 10000mAh USB-C PD Battery for $31.49 shipped when promo code ANKERPD18 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $42 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. These power banks differ from Anker’s other offerings with special colorings that match the latest iPhones from Apple. You’ll also get 10000mAh worth of power, USB-C PD and A ports, plus a bundled cable. An ideal companion for iPhones, Android devices, or even iPads. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Anker USB-C Battery features:

Portable Power: PowerCore Slim 10000 PD is one of our Slimmest power delivery power banks yet, with enough capacity to provide more than two charges for iPhone XS or Google Pixel, and almost one full charge for an 11″ Ipad Pro. And the 18W USB-C power delivery output provides fast charging for a huge range of phones and tablets including iPhone 11 Pro.

Triple Charging Modes: 18W power delivery USB-C port, poweriq-enabled USB-A port, and Trickle-Charging mode for low-power devices. Use the dual USB ports to charge two devices simultaneously.

Rapid Recharge: Power up your PowerCore in just 4.5 hours with a USB-C Power Delivery wall charger (not included). Recharging via USB-A charger and cable (not included) will take approximately 10.2 hours.

