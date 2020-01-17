JBL’s uber-portable Go 2 Bluetooth speaker returns to all-time low at $20

Today only, B&H offers the JBL Go 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in Ash Gray for $19.95 shipped. Regularly $40, today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low and is a 50% savings from just about every retailer out there. The Go Bluetooth Speaker features a compact design that weighs just a hair more than 1/4-pound. There is a built-in microphone for taking calls via speakerphone and the built-in battery provides up to five hours of playback. You’ll be able to charge your device via the standard USB port on the backside that is next to a 3.5mm input. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s price is as good as it gets when it comes to mainstream Bluetooth speaker pricing. When you compare to what else is out there, nearly every price point is at least 25% more than today’s featured deal.

While we’re on the subject of speakers, Mackie just unveiled a new Bluetooth line that starts at under $100. You can get the details from NAMM 2020 right here.

JBL Go 2 Bluetooth Speaker features:

Wireless Bluetooth streaming

5 hours of playtime

IPX7 waterproof

Speakerphone

Audio cable input

