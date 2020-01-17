HomeKit lighting, dimmers, more on sale from $30 at Home Depot, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 20% off select dimmers and switches. The deals start at $30 with free shipping for all. One standout for us is the Lutron Caseta Smart Lighting Starter Kit for $119.95. That’s down from its regular $190 price tag and $5 less than our previous mention. Lutron’s Smart Dimmers are compatible with all of the popular voice services, including HomeKit, Alexa and more. This is an easy way to introduce smart home control and also enable scheduling of lights around your home. In fact, Lutron promises setup in “as little as 15 minutes.” Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale at Home Depot for additional deals on dimmer switches and more. This is a great way to gain customizable lighting and even score som energy savings along the way.

Now that you have a smart lighting kit, it’s time to look at some new bulbs. We recommend LED for its long lifespans and energy-conscious designs. This 16-pack of Philips bulbs is a good place to start.

Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Kit features:

The Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Starter Kit provides effortless control of your lights, shades and room temperature. The included Pico remote controls let you adjust your lights from anywhere in your home, while the free Lutron app lets you turn them on and off from anywhere in the world. Set lights to automatically adjust with spring and fall time changes, create personalized schedules to turn on, off or dim lights at set times to best fit your everyday routines, or control lights with your voice via your smartphone.

