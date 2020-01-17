Riedel drinkware sets 75% off for today only: 4-pack wine glasses $10, more

- Jan. 17th 2020 1:08 pm ET

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering a series of notable deals on Riedel glassware with prices starting from $9.99. Many of these offers are matched direct as part of its Deals of the Day. One standout here is the 4-pack of Riedel Bravissimo Cabernet Wine Tumblers for $9.99 shipped. This pack is regularly $40 at Best Buy with today’s deal both matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. For comparison sake, 2-packs of Riedel wine glasses sell for close to $30 at Amazon. These glasses feature a stemless design with a tapered rim accent and a lead-free construction. The crystal glass is also completely dishwasher-friendly which is particularly handy after a long night of wine tasting. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

A very similar set of glasses carrying the AmazonBasics moniker start at $13 for comparison. However you could score a 12-pack of these TOSSWARE Unbreakable Plastic Champagne Glasses for under $8 Prime shipped right now. Regularly up at $12, the $8 price tag is the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon and is the best we can find. Well, they aren’t glass, but you won’t have to worry about your inebriated guests breaking them and you get significantly more for $2 less.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Best Buy drinkware sale for additional deals from $10 including beer glasses and more.

Our Home Goods Guide is starting to heat up with a series of notable cookware deals on Philips gear, Ember’s smart travel mugs, tools, and much more.

Riedel Bravissimo Cabernet Wine Tumbler:

Impress dinner party guests with this set of four Bravissimo Riedel Cabernet tumblers. The stemless design offers a casual look for your table, while the curved bowl and tapered rim accent the flavor and aroma of your best wines. These crystal Bravissimo Riedel Cabernet tumblers feature lead-free construction, giving you added peace of mind every time you pour a glass.

