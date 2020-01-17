Score $5 westerns with VUDU’s latest weekend sale with 3:10 to Yuma, more

VUDU’s $5 weekend sale is back, this time with a selection of western titles. One of our favorites is 3:10 to Yuma, which is down from its going rate of $12 at iTunes and $10 at Amazon. Taking place in Arizona back in the 1800s, this western film follows a gang of thieves and murderers who “have plagued the Southern Railroad.” It stars Russell Crowe and Christian Bale, with Peter Fonda, Ben Foster, and more joining the cast. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for even more great deals, or visit VUDU’s landing page to view all included titles.

Our top picks:

Don’t forget to check out Apple’s latest iTunes sale. You can score the entire series of The Office for just $30, and who wouldn’t want that in their library?

3:10 to Yuma:

In Arizona in the late 1800’s, outlaw Ben Wade and his gang of thieves and murderers have plagued the Southern Railroad. When Wade is captured, Civil War veteran Dan Evans volunteers to deliver him alive to the “3:10 to Yuma”, a train that will take the killer to trial. On the trail, Evans and Wade, each from different worlds, begin to earn each other’s respect. But with Wade’s outfit on their trail, the mission soon becomes a violent, impossible journey toward each man’s destiny.

