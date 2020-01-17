Control the temp of your coffee with Ember’s Smart Travel Mug: $100 ($50 off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug for $99.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $150, this model sells for as much at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $120. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. The Ember temperature-controlled mug will keep your coffee or tea at an “ideal temperature to the last drop” using seven sensors and a microprocessor-based heating system. The 12-ounce smart travel tumbler has a companion iOS/Android smartphone/Apple Watch app that allows users to adjust the temperature in real-time, choose a “name” for the mug, and select notification preferences, among other things. It runs for 2-hours on a single charge or all-day in combination with the included charging coaster. Rated 3.7/5 stars. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s deal is $80 below the new, current generation Ember Smart Travel Mug with the main difference between the two being an additional hour of battery life. The featured deal is also the same price as the basic Ember coffee mug and on par with other smart temperature cup solutions.

But if the idea of paying $100 for an app-controlled coffee mug isn’t exciting for you, a simple insulated option will likely suffice. The YETI Rambler Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug carries even more tea, has a nice lid to protect against spills during commutes and goes for $25.

Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug:

Sip coffee or tea at the perfect temperature with this Ember temperature-controlled mug. The Ember app lets you create temperature presets and arrange for notifications, and it keeps your hot beverage at the ideal temperature to the last drop. Adjust the heat level of this Ember temperature-controlled mug by simply rotating the dial.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!