Echo Flex delivers Alexa in a small footprint for $20 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the Echo Flex mini smart speaker for $19.99 Prime shipped. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve tracked. Amazon’s Echo Flex delivers Alexa in a small footprint, taking up just one outlet while offering access to an entire world of smart functionality. It also has a built-in USB port, so it can be leveraged for charging various devices as well. Echo Flex can also be used with Alexa’s Drop In feature, which makes it easy to communicate with other Echo speakers throughout your home. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Echo Flex features:

Make any space a little smarter – This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home.

Alexa is always happy to help – Manage your day. Get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

Built-in USB port – Charge your phone or add an optional accessory like a night-light or motion sensor.

