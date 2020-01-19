Add a pair of Olympic-grade ski goggles to your winter bag for $30 (Save 50%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, WildHorn Outfitters (99% positive feedback from 5,900+) via Amazon is offering its Roca Snowboard and Ski Goggles for $29.99 shipped. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer saves you 50% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low set back in January of 2019. These goggles come in a variety of colorwares and feature adjustable straps as well as a frameless design. Be prepared the next time you hit the slopes and add these to your bag of gear. Plus, WildHorn is the official supplier of America’s National and Olympic Ski and Snowboard team, so you’ll be getting an accessory good enough for the pros. Customers tend to back up that sentiment, with a 4.6/5 star rating from over 755 shoppers.

Put your savings to work from today’s sale and pick up a pair of touchscreen gloves for $12 at Amazon. That way you can pass some time with your phone on the ski lift without freezing your fingers off.

WildHorn Roca Ski Goggles features:

The Roca goggle is packed full of premium features only found in higher priced goggles. Our proprietary Aurora lens technology gives you undistorted maximum visibility and 100% UV protection. Our magnetic changeable lens and clip locking system allow you to quickly adjust your goggle for optimal performance in almost any light condition. Next time you hit the slopes, take ROCA with you for the best view.

