Nintendo’s Switch Lite handheld console in all colors is down to $183 shipped

- Jan. 20th 2020 12:13 pm ET

Reg. $200 $183
Nationwide Distributors (98.9% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Nintendo Switch Lite in all three colors for $182.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is the lowest price available on Nintendo’s latest handheld. While we did see deals for less over the holiday season last year, today’s offer is on par with the price drops before that. Switch Lite has a slightly smaller display than the standard model and is a dedicated handheld-only console, but it is also nearly $120 less right now and the most affordable way to experience the growing library of Switch games. Be sure to check out our hands-on review right here and then head below for more details.

You might want to consider scoring one of these affordable MoKo Cases for your new Nintendo Switch Lite. They feature a protective silicone/rubber build and start at just $10 Prime shipped on Amazon. But be sure to take a look at the WaterField Switch Lite cases and this official option from Nintendo while you’re at it. Not to mention the upcoming Hori Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch cases, bags, and other gear.

In other Nintendo news, a recent patent is pointing at a new Switch Joy-Con stylus accessory just after the Pokémon Company unveiled Mystery Dungeon for Switch along with Sword and Shield DLC.

Nintendo Switch Lite:

  • Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming at a great price
  • Optimized for personal, handheld play, Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system
  • Features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and a built in +Control Pad
  • Compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode

