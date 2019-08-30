A new official Nintendo Switch Lite case has been spotted. The first-party snap-on case is designed to offer some protection for your new Nintendo handheld while still leaving the footprint slim enough to slide in your pocket. Although, it’s hard to say when it will come available. All the details are down below.

The new Switch Lite went up for pre-order at the tail end of July at just about all retailers. Since then, reviews have started to roll in and things are looking quite positive. Well-known third-party Switch accessory maker, Hori, also recently debuted its upcoming cases for the mobile-only Switch, many of which are already up for pre-order. However, we were yet to see an official Nintendo Switch Lite case, until today.

Official Nintendo Switch Lite Case:

Spotted on the Japanese Nintendo online storefront, Nintendo is now selling its own official snap-on case for Switch Lite. Listed at 3,758 yen (or roughly $35 USD), the case appears to feature an almost fabric-like exterior along with a fold-over, flip cover. You’ll also find a pair of extrusions to house the thumbsticks as well as a display cover to protect the LCD screen from scratches and the like.

As of right now, it appears as though there is only one colorway available for the official Nintendo Switch Lite case. While the grey tone looks nice, it might not be ideal for those looking to show off the vibrant colors of the Switch Lite. But again, this is just an early Japan-only listing, so it’s hard to say whether or not this is indeed the full lineup from Nintendo.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The Japanese listing is scheduled to begin shipping on November 1st, 2019, some two months after the Switch lite releases on September 20th. In other words, there’s still some time for the big N to unveil its North American Nintendo Switch Lite Case, if it does indeed intend on doing so at all. However, it almost seems kind of silly for Nintendo to miss out on some accessory money. While the third-party options tend to dominate the space, there are certainly loads of gamers out there that won’t accept anything but the official add-ons. And that’s one chunk of cash even Nintendo wants to get its hands on.

However, if its the new model standard Switch you’re after, here are the best ways to do so. Deep discounts are going to be rare on the better-battery life standard model for a while, but you can leverage a trade-in to score one for as low as $100 right now.

