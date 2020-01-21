This portable pellet grill features Wi-Fi-connectivity for $224 (Reg. $270)

VM Innovations via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Green Mountain Davy Crockett Wi-Fi-controlled Portable Wood Pellet Grill for $224.22 shipped with the code PLUGGEDIN at checkout. For comparison, Amazon sells it for closer to $270 right now and this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a high-end grilling companion, this is it. Featuring built-in Wi-Fi, this grill features Sense-Mate, a thermal sensor that constantly monitors the grill’s temperature. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you just want to add temperature monitoring to your current setup, then check out this dual-probe thermometer for just $18. We spotted this deal just around an hour ago, and it’s a great option if you’re wanting to get perfectly cooked meals with little hassle.

Don’t forget to check out Cuisinart’s latest smart grills. They offer temperature monitoring, timers, and more for a high-end grilling experience.

Green Mountain Wi-Fi Portable Wood Pellet Grill features:

The Davy Crockett is the ultimate portable grill. It comes with a digital WiFi controller (control and monitor through our iOS or Android mobile application), a meat probe, a peaked lid for stand-up chicken/ large fowl/ rib racks, a convenience tray with utensil hooks. Also included is Sense-Mate, a thermal sensor which constantly monitors grill temperature. It can run on 12V or 120AC so its perfect for home or camping, tail-gating, hunting, house-boating, music festivals or anywhere you can take it. Weighing in at 57 pounds with fold-able legs, it can be placed in the trunk of any car.

