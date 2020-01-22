Add Insignia’s charge and play kit to your Xbox One for just $10 at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the Insignia Charge and Play Kit for Xbox One at $9.99 with free in-store pickup. Also at Best Buy’s eBay storefront, though you’ll get charged $4 for delivery. Normally $20, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. If you’re tired of having to replace AA batteries all the time in your Xbox One controllers, this is a great way to do just that. This charge and play kit includes both rechargeable batteries plus the cable you need to plug in. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For comparison, the AmazonBasics’ play and charge kit is $15 right now, with this being one of the best deals available.

Have more than one controller to charge? Be sure to check out Fosmon’s Quad Pro Docking Station. It has the ability to power two controllers and two spare batteries at the same time, ensuring you’re always ready to roll.

Insignia Charge and Play kit features:

Prepare for long hours of gaming with this Insignia charge and play kit for Xbox One and One S. It slots into your Xbox One or One S controller so that you don’t have to use disposable batteries, and it charges on the go. A 10-foot cord ensures a controller using this Insignia charge and play kit can be used anywhere in your room.

