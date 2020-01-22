Ninja’s Chef Blender with on-the-go tumbler is up to $100 off for today only

Amazon is offering the Ninja Chef High-Speed Blender (CT810) for $99.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly listed at between $180 and $200, today’s deal is up to $100 off, a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This model features 10 preset programs including a manual pulse control to support a wide range of recipes and applications. From your daily smoothies to dips and dinner prep, the 1500W motor can handle just about anything you throw at it. This model ships with a 72-ounce pitcher, a 64-ounce on-the-go tumbler, and a tamper. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

The NutriBullet 12-Piece Blender System is a great alternative to today’s lead deals if you just need something small to whip up your protein shake. It sells for just over $57 at Amazon and carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 14,000 Amazon customers. It also ships with a few blender tumblers which makes for particularly simple clean-ups and more.

Speaking of protein, Amazon is offering wide selection of health supplements from MuscleTech today starting at just $9 Prime shipped. And be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

Ninja Chef High-Speed Blender:

Create delicious frozen cocktails or healthy smoothies using this SharkNinja Chef countertop blender. The 10 preset programs with variable speed control, including pulse mode, let you achieve the desired consistency easily, while the advanced motor powers through tough ingredients. This SharkNinja Chef countertop blender features a 72-oz. pitcher for home use and a 24-oz. tumbler with a lid for on-the-go convenience.

