You can add a reverse osmosis water filter to your home at $411.50 (Reg. $550)

WaterdropDirect (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Waterdrop RO Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water Filtration System for $411.75 shipped with the code JANUARYRO at checkout. This is down from its $550 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you hate drinking tap water, this is a great way to upgrade to filtered without having to replace your fridge. It uses reverse osmoses to purify your water, which can remove most contaminants from your water. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now, if putting in a new water filtration system is a bit above your budget, check out ZeroWater. This pitcher is said to remove 99.6% of all water contaminates for just $20 Prime shipped.

However, opting for Brita’s on-faucet filter sets you back around under $23 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

Waterdrop Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System features:

0. 0001um, the system can effectively remove most contaminants including fluoride, TDS, limescale, and heavy metals in your tap water.

Waterdrop RO water filtration system is an innovative, all-in-one intelligent water purification system

It is the first smart RO system with composite filters and tankless design in the U. S. market. The three filters provide seven stages of filtration. The pre-sediment and carbon block filter is a 3-in-1 filter that functions as that of three filters combined. The Reverse Osmosis membrane filter adopts an innovative design, and the efficiency of the filter equals more than three stages of filtration. Additionally, the activated carbon block filter uses high-precision activated carbon granules made from natural coconut shell, which will also return beneficial minerals into the water and improve the water taste.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!