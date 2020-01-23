Best Buy is offering four months of Apple Music for FREE to new subscribers.

- Jan. 23rd 2020 6:47 pm ET

Best Buy is offering 4-months of Apple Music for FREE to all new subscribers. For comparison, Apple only offers three months free and this is among the best deal we’ve seen in recent months. If you take into account the entire value here, it’s up to $40 off what you’d normally pay since Apple Music is $10 per month. If you’ve yet to give Apple Music a shot, this is a great deal to take advantage of. You’ll score ⅓ of a year of Apple Music at absolutely no cost, with the ability to cancel whenever you want. I recently left Spotify for Apple Music fully and haven’t looked back once. Having Siri be able to control my music, the lyrics in-app, and the expansive library are all great to have access to. Learn more about Apple Music here.

Apple Music is compatible with quite a few different devices, including Amazon’s Alexa lineup. So, if investing in a HomePod is a bit out of your price range, why not check out Amazon’s Echo Dot? It’s just $35 shipped at Amazon right now and will be a great start to any smart home.

Apple Music:

Apple Music is the ultimate streaming experience—easily find your favorite artists, discover new music, listen to curated playlists, and play it across all your devices. This Promotional offer is only for first time subscribers to Apple Music.

