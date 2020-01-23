Cosco’s 14-foot telescoping ladder is down to just $89 at Lowe’s (Reg. $110+)

Lowe’s is offering the Cosco Telescoping 14-foot Ladder for $89 shipped. For comparison, Home Depot offers a 10.5-foot version for $15 and Amazon sells the 14-foot model at $110 right now. This is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’re needing a new ladder, this is a great option. It collapses to 2.5-feet so it’s super easy to store, and has a maximum reach of 10.5-feet when fully extended. Plus, it weighs just 22.5 pounds, making it simple to move around. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now, if you’re okay with ditching the Cosco namesake, check out this model for $54 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. It offers a 10.5-foot maximum extension, which is similar to Cosco’s above, though today’s lead deal does reach a bit further.

However, if you just need a few feet of reach, this 2-step ladder is just $37 shipped at Amazon. It’ll extend your reach by another two feet over standing on the ground, which is perfect for reaching the top shelf.

Cosco Telescoping Ladder features:

For homeowners and do-it-yourselfers, the COSCO SmartClose Telescoping Ladder is the ladder of preference for chores and projects, it’s easy to use, pinch-free, and can be carried and stored anywhere

Made with industrial-grade aluminum with a 300-pound load capacity and an ANSI Type 1A rating, this extension ladder has a maximum reach of 14 feet, and a maximum working length of 10.5 feet. Also available in 12 and 16 feet max reach

Easy to carry and store, this compact and lightweight telescopic ladder extends by the foot, adjusting to the right height for any job

