Cosco’s 14-foot telescoping ladder is down to just $89 at Lowe’s (Reg. $110+)

Lowe’s is offering the Cosco Telescoping 14-foot Ladder for $89 shipped. For comparison, Home Depot offers a 10.5-foot version for $15 and Amazon sells the 14-foot model at $110 right now. This is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’re needing a new ladder, this is a great option. It collapses to 2.5-feet so it’s super easy to store, and has a maximum reach of 10.5-feet when fully extended. Plus, it weighs just 22.5 pounds, making it simple to move around. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Now, if you’re okay with ditching the Cosco namesake, check out this model for $54 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. It offers a 10.5-foot maximum extension, which is similar to Cosco’s above, though today’s lead deal does reach a bit further.
However, if you just need a few feet of reach, this 2-step ladder is just $37 shipped at Amazon. It’ll extend your reach by another two feet over standing on the ground, which is perfect for reaching the top shelf.
Cosco Telescoping Ladder features:
- For homeowners and do-it-yourselfers, the COSCO SmartClose Telescoping Ladder is the ladder of preference for chores and projects, it’s easy to use, pinch-free, and can be carried and stored anywhere
- Made with industrial-grade aluminum with a 300-pound load capacity and an ANSI Type 1A rating, this extension ladder has a maximum reach of 14 feet, and a maximum working length of 10.5 feet. Also available in 12 and 16 feet max reach
- Easy to carry and store, this compact and lightweight telescopic ladder extends by the foot, adjusting to the right height for any job
