Delsey’s Hardside Carry-On is ready to jet set at $79 shipped (Reg. up to $160)

- Jan. 23rd 2020 4:21 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Delsey Paris Helium Titanium Hardside Carry-On Luggage in the color silver for $79.49 shipped. Regularly priced at up to $160, that’s the lowest price in over 6-months. This luggage is great for traveling and even has a padded sleeve to fit you 15-inch MacBook. The carry-on is also really lightweight and its hardshell helps to protect your essentials. Best of all, it also has spinner wheels that make getting to your destination a breeze. Rated 4.1/5 stars with over 1,200 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Also, be sure to keep you luggage organized with the Bagail 6-Set Packing Cubes that are priced at just $19.99. These cubes let you easily see what’s inside with mesh overlays and they come in an array of color options. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 5,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

Delsey Paris Helium Carry-On Luggage:

  • Large easy access front compartment with an integrated padded sleeve for up to a 15.6 inch laptop and 2 zippered mesh pockets for computer accessories, toiletries, or any last minute items such as tickets, passport or books.
  • Fully lined interior offers two packing compartments with tie-down straps on one side and a zippered divider on the other side to minimize shifting of contents zippered pocket holds delicate items and accessories; Main compartment expands maximizing space and packing flexibility
  • Modern design with scratch-resistant matt finish and external, fully integrated handle system soft touch top and side carry handles provide maximum comfort
  • Perfect roll double spinner wheels assure smooth maneuverability

