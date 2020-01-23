Levi’s Flash Sale takes 25% off your purchase of $125 or more

- Jan. 23rd 2020 12:00 pm ET

0

Levi’s is offering 25% off your purchase of $125 or more with promo code HAPPYDAY at checkout. Update your wardrobe with deals on jeans, jackets, shirts, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s 512 Slim Taper Fit Jeans are on sale for $148 and originally were priced at $198. These jeans are available in three color options and have a slim-fit design that are very trendy. This style also has stretch-infused fabric to promote comfort and has a perfect hem to roll. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Converse Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off clearance items.

