Garmin’s Instinct GPS Smartwatch returns to $200 (33% off), more from $60

- Jan. 24th 2020 12:22 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Garmin Instinct Rugged GPS Smartwatch starting at $199.99 shipped in a variety of colors. Also at Best Buy. Normally selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Wrapped in an ultra-rugged exterior, Garmin’s Instinct smartwatch is constructed from a military-grade 810G material for thermal, shock and water-resistance. A built-in GPS comes paired with a bevy of other sensors like a barometric altimeter and more. And because this is a smartwatch, you’ll enjoy notifications from your phone and the usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,100 customers. Head below for more Garmin deals from $60.

Other notable Garmin deals at Amazon:

For the latest and greatest from Garmin, don’t forget to check out the company’s new Approach S62 Golf Watch.

Garmin Instinct Smartwatch features:

Track your heart rate and exercise with this Garmin GPS watch. It has activity profiles installed to help you plan workouts, and it’s water-resistant up to 100m for swimming. This Garmin GPS watch has a battery life of 14 days in smart watch mode so you can wait longer between charges.

