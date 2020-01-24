Outfit your kitchen with an Instant Pot Ace Cooking Blender for $45 (Reg. $99)

Walmart is now offering the Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender for $44.96 shipped. Regularly $99, today’s deal is roughly $4 under the 2019 Black Friday price, matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Amazon’s best third-party listings start at $53 right now. Featuring eight preset cooking modes, this blender is as capable of whipping up your protein shake as it is cooking/mixing soups, dips, purées, and more. It comes with a food tamper, measuring cup, cleaning brush, and the 60-ounce glass blending jar with eight machine-ground stainless steel blades. Whether it’s simple meal prep or hardcore recipes that require manual pulse control, the Ace 60 has you covered. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Considering how exorbitant the prices on cooking blenders can be, today’s deal is easily among the most affordable ways to add that functionality to your kitchen. Today’s Instant Pot offer is even less than the basic personal-sized NutriBullet at $57. But if you don’t need your blender to cook the dinner too, consider the $37 Magic Bullet Blender instead. This highly-rated option has all your smoothie needs covered and is more than capable of mixing up some guac too.

Ins tant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender :

The Ace Multi-Use Cooking and Beverage Blender is designed with 8 Smart One-Touch programs. With the Ace, preparing your favorite Smoothie, Purée, Frozen Dessert, Soy, Rice, Nut/Oat Milks, and Soup are as easy as pressing a button! Create homemade, Almond, Nut, Oat, Rice and Soy Beverages along with butters. Not only can you create unique beverages, you can prepare hot soups, purée vegetables and baby food all in one-pitcher.

