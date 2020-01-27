Take 50% off Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB, now $750 (Cert. Refurb)

- Jan. 27th 2020 6:42 am ET

$750
0

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 12-inch MacBook Pro 512GB in certified refurbished condition for $749.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. As a comparison, you would’ve originally paid $1,499 for this model. Today’s deal is $80 less than our previous mention. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook features a Retina display, USB-C connectivity and more. This ultra-portable machine is perfect for working on-the-go or at home. Despite being discontinued in 2019, this model was a beloved Mac by many. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. All-in-all, this is a great value buy for kids or grandparents interested in a Mac, but isn’t in need of the latest technology.

Put your savings to work and pick up a MacBook sleeve to keep this new purchase safe. Also consider grabbing a USB-C hub to connect your devices like hard drives, monitors and more. This is an easy way to ensure that you’ll have connectivity wherever your adventures take you.

Apple 12-inch MacBook features:

  • 1.2 GHz Intel Core m3 Dual-Core
  • 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 RAM | 256GB SSD
  • Integrated Intel HD Graphics 615
  • 12″ 2304 x 1440 IPS Display
  • USB 3.0 Type-C Port
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • Stereo Speakers | Dual Mics
  • Slim, Compact Design

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$750
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Mac Deals

Best Mac Deals

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro to market. At the 13-inch size, Apple has both a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro model. Of course, Apple has plenty of desktop offerings too, including Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Pro. The best MacBook deals can be found at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H. Woot began offering notable MacBook deals in late 2017, often focusing on refurbished and previous-generation deals. Apple kicks off its <a href="https://amzn.to/30wzcMB">13-inch MacBook Air lineup with a 1.6GHz dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 128GB of storage at $1,099</a>. An additional <a href="https://amzn.to/2R4C8gz">$200 upgrade</a> brings 256GB worth of storage. Upgrade to MacBook Pro <a href="https://amzn.to/2R3mHoD">from $1,299 on the 13-inch model</a> and <a href="https://amzn.to/38gXX1Z">starting at $2,399 for the 16-inch variation</a>. On the desktop side of things, Apple offers its iMac line in both a standard and Pro variation featuring 21- and 27-inch displays. <a href="https://amzn.to/2R1LMAy">Prices start at $1,099</a> on the entry-level model, with the <a href="https://amzn.to/2RqxUPg">high-end iMac Pro going from $4,999</a>. Mac mini is Apple's most affordable Mac, <a href="https://amzn.to/3ae5ErA">priced from $799</a>. Those creative professionals out there have found a home with the late 2019 Mac Pro, a powerhouse with a <a href="https://www.apple.com/mac-pro/">price tag to match from $5,999</a>. The best Mac deals generally top out at 33% off, but with a constantly rotating cast of new models rolling out from Apple, it's possible to save even further on previous-generation offerings. However, sacrifices may be made in these instances, such as ineligibility for AppleCare or a lack of original accessories.
woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp