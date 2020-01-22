Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 controller with USB-C returns to low of $160

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Elite Series 2 Controller for $159.99 shipped with the price reflecting at checkout. Down from its $180 going rate at both Microsoft and Best Buy, this is a match for our last mention and is the lowest available. The Elite Series 2 offers quite a few upgrades from the original. Mainly, you’ll find a built-in rechargeable battery that works over USB-C, which marks this as one of the first Microsoft accessories to officially support the standard. Plus, it’s designed to last up to 40-hours on a single charge, which will last you through multiple all-day gaming sessions. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Want to learn more? Our announcement coverage provides more info.

Now, those who aren’t ready to drop $160 on a controller might want to take a look at the standard Xbox One model. It’s around $50 shipped at Amazon, and will work great with the charge and play kit that we saw on sale for $10 earlier.

Those in the PlayStation camp will want to check out SCUF’s Vantage 2 controller. It brings pro-grade features to the PlayStation platform, something that is sorely lacking from Sony’s first-party lineup.

Microsoft Elite Series 2 Controller features:

Play like a pro with the all new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Tailor the controller with new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes

Experience limitless customization and exclusive configuration options with the Xbox Accessories app

Stay in the game for longer with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!