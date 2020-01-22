Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 controller with USB-C returns to low of $160

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Elite Series 2 Controller for $159.99 shipped with the price reflecting at checkout. Down from its $180 going rate at both Microsoft and Best Buy, this is a match for our last mention and is the lowest available. The Elite Series 2 offers quite a few upgrades from the original. Mainly, you’ll find a built-in rechargeable battery that works over USB-C, which marks this as one of the first Microsoft accessories to officially support the standard. Plus, it’s designed to last up to 40-hours on a single charge, which will last you through multiple all-day gaming sessions. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Want to learn more? Our announcement coverage provides more info.
Now, those who aren’t ready to drop $160 on a controller might want to take a look at the standard Xbox One model. It’s around $50 shipped at Amazon, and will work great with the charge and play kit that we saw on sale for $10 earlier.
Those in the PlayStation camp will want to check out SCUF’s Vantage 2 controller. It brings pro-grade features to the PlayStation platform, something that is sorely lacking from Sony’s first-party lineup.
Microsoft Elite Series 2 Controller features:
- Play like a pro with the all new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
- Tailor the controller with new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes
- Experience limitless customization and exclusive configuration options with the Xbox Accessories app
- Stay in the game for longer with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life
