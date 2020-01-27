Columbia’s offering 50% off popular jackets, vests, boots, more from $18

Columbia is offering 50% off select gear during its Winter Event. Prices are as marked. Update your cold weather gear with deals on jacket, vests, shirts, boots, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Bugaboo II Fleece Interchange Jacket is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $90. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $180 and it has really great features. This style is actually a 3-in-1 jacket with a waterproof shell and thermal lining that can be separated. It also has a removable hood and a cinched hem to keep cool air out. You can choose from four versatile color options and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from Columbia customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Bugaboo II Fleece Interchange Jacket $90 (Orig. $180)
- Voodoo Falls 590 Jacket $75 (Orig. $150)
- Pike Lake Vest $50 (Orig. $99)
- Steens Mountain Half Zip Pullover $18 (Orig. $35)
- Fairbanks 1006 Boots $84 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Peak to Park Insulated Jacket $60 (Orig. $120)
- Whirlbird IV Interchange Jacket $115 (Orig. $199)
- Heavenly Hooded Jacket $65 (Orig. $130)
- Alpine Action Jacket $85 (Orig. $170)
- Pilsner Peak Jacket $45 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
