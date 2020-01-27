Outfit your car with a new windshield wiper from $10 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Michelin Stealth Ultra Windshield Wiper Blade for $10.62 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $23, today’s offer is good for a 54% discount, comes within cents of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in years. Featuring the company’s smart hinge joints, this windshield wiper is protected from getting clogged with snow, ice, and debris. It also has an independent suspension to “adjust to your windshield’s shape, ensuring secure grip to ends of blade.” Over 3,100 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today is Michelin’s Cyclone Premium Hybrid 22-inch Wiper Blade for $9.72 Prime shipped. Down from $14, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen to date. This model was built for dealing with all kinds of severe weather, be it heavy rain, ice, sleet, or snow. It also has a flexible design that helps stop snow from clogging up the blades. Rated 4/5 stars from over 450 customers.

Michelin Stealth Ultra Windshield Wiper Blade features:

Smart Hinge joints allow the wiper to grip windshield securely across entire blade

Patented Smart Hinge cover protects blade from getting clogged with snow, ice and debris

Blade ends have independent suspension to adjust to your windshield’s shape, ensuring secure grip to ends of blade

EZ-Lok connector system for quick replacement

Independent tests show after 300,000 wipe cycles Michelin Stealth Ultra wipers outperform all industry competitors

