Verizon Wireless is offering the Motorola razr on pre-order with a $200 prepaid MasterCard when you switch to Verizon and get an Unlimited line. However, if you trade-in your existing smartphone, there are up to $500 in device credits to be had. This saves you up to $700 on the razr, which is nearly 50% off this unreleased phone. Bringing back an iconic design, the razr is sure to be a favorite by many for its nostalgic factor. Featuring a 6.2-inch OLED foldable display, this is “not your mom’s flip phone,” as Motorola says. The all-day battery is rated to give you up to 24-hours of usage, and it can last almost a month in standby mode. It’ll be delivered by February 18th if you order now. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Looking to spend less? Well, why not give the Pixel 3a a look. It’s $349 at Amazon, sports a 5.6-inch display, 3-years of OS updates, and is made directly by Google. With a fantastic camera, we found that it is “Still the best of Google in a budget package” in our re-review.

Those in the Apple camp will want to check out this iPhone XR deal we found. Verizon is offering up to $500 in credits toward new purchases when you trade-in a phone. Find all the details in our announcement coverage here.

Motorola razr features:

Experience the iconic flip phone, totally re-invented. The Motorola razr fuses the familiar, pocket-ready flip design with the style and intelligence of the modern smartphone. Shattering the status quo, the ultra-compact, water repellent1 razr opens to a full-sized touchscreen. And an exterior interactive display keeps you connected so you can stay in the moment. The razr has revolutionized the flip phone with all the latest tech and few new tricks. Capture your next great creation with the 16 MP AI-enabled smart camera and 4K video. Or, use one of the many exclusive Moto Actions to make everyday interactions on your phone even easier. Get the most out of it with Verizon, the network more people rely on.

