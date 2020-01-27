Ralph Lauren’s Clearance Event takes extra 40% off popular polos, pullovers, more

- Jan. 27th 2020 9:53 am ET

0

Ralph Lauren’s Clearance Event takes an extra 40% off all sale items including popular polos, pullovers, jackets, dresses, shoes, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. The men’s Featherweight Mesh Henley Shirt will become a go-to in your wardrobe. It’s currently on sale for just $30 and originally was priced at $90. This shirt will pair well with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khakis alike. It has a three button top closure and it comes in four color options. Best of all, its lightweight mesh material adds a breathable touch to this top. Find the rest of our top picks from Ralph Lauren below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Banbury Leather Booties are a classic and versatile option for this winter. These booties will look great with dresses, leggings, or jeans alike. Plus, they’re currently marked down to just $48 and originally were priced at $150.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren

About the Author