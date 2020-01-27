Ralph Lauren’s Clearance Event takes extra 40% off popular polos, pullovers, more

Ralph Lauren’s Clearance Event takes an extra 40% off all sale items including popular polos, pullovers, jackets, dresses, shoes, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. The men’s Featherweight Mesh Henley Shirt will become a go-to in your wardrobe. It’s currently on sale for just $30 and originally was priced at $90. This shirt will pair well with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khakis alike. It has a three button top closure and it comes in four color options. Best of all, its lightweight mesh material adds a breathable touch to this top. Find the rest of our top picks from Ralph Lauren below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Banbury Leather Booties are a classic and versatile option for this winter. These booties will look great with dresses, leggings, or jeans alike. Plus, they’re currently marked down to just $48 and originally were priced at $150.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!