Enjoy a fresh drink with ZeroWater 10-cup water filter pitcher: $18 (40% off)

- Jan. 27th 2020 1:37 pm ET

Get this deal
$28 $18
0

Amazon is offering the ZeroWater 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher with Water Quality Meter (ZP-010) for $18.11 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Down from its $35 list price, we’ve regularly seen it at around $28 these days and this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your fridge doesn’t have filtered water, or maybe the filter isn’t working quite as good these days, this is a great alternative. ZeroWater aims to remove 99.6% of solids in your water, thanks to its patented 5-stage filtration system. Not entirely sold on how pure the water is? ZeroWater includes a quality meter that you can put in various waters around your home to see what the particle count is for each. Rated 4/5 stars from thousands.

Now, if you already have great filtered water at home, why not grab a LifeStraw? It’s a personal water filtration system and you use it in any situation to ensure that the water is safe to drink. At around $17.50 Prime shipped, it’s a great alternative to today’s lead deal.

Brita’s tap water filter system screws onto your faucet for instantly great water. It’s under $13 Prime shipped and makes it super simple to get gallons of water with ease, instead of having to refill a 10-cup pitcher all the time.

For a higher-end experience, be sure to check out this reverse osmosis filtration system. It offers a unique experience and is built to last. Featuring a tankless design, it offers a 1:1 ratio of water dispensation. At around $412 shipped, it’s something to consider if you live in an area with terrible quality water.

ZeroWater 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher features:

  • You’ll always have cleaner, pure tasting water on hand with our BPA-Free, water pitcher in your fridge
  • Unlike many water filters & pitchers, ZeroWater filters use 5 stages of filtration, to bring you cleaner, better tasting water
  • ZeroWater filters filter water in 5 stages, are NSF certified to reduce lead and other heavy metals
  • Zerowater removes 99.6% of total dissolved solids, 2X more than the leading brand (tested by independent lab).
  • Remove more impurities from your water with ZeroWater’s unique, 5 stage filter system
  • ZeroWater filters are the only pour-through filters NSF Certified to remove chromium & lead

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$28 $18
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
ZeroWater

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide