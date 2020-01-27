Amazon is offering the ZeroWater 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher with Water Quality Meter (ZP-010) for $18.11 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Down from its $35 list price, we’ve regularly seen it at around $28 these days and this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your fridge doesn’t have filtered water, or maybe the filter isn’t working quite as good these days, this is a great alternative. ZeroWater aims to remove 99.6% of solids in your water, thanks to its patented 5-stage filtration system. Not entirely sold on how pure the water is? ZeroWater includes a quality meter that you can put in various waters around your home to see what the particle count is for each. Rated 4/5 stars from thousands.

Now, if you already have great filtered water at home, why not grab a LifeStraw? It’s a personal water filtration system and you use it in any situation to ensure that the water is safe to drink. At around $17.50 Prime shipped, it’s a great alternative to today’s lead deal.

Brita’s tap water filter system screws onto your faucet for instantly great water. It’s under $13 Prime shipped and makes it super simple to get gallons of water with ease, instead of having to refill a 10-cup pitcher all the time.

For a higher-end experience, be sure to check out this reverse osmosis filtration system. It offers a unique experience and is built to last. Featuring a tankless design, it offers a 1:1 ratio of water dispensation. At around $412 shipped, it’s something to consider if you live in an area with terrible quality water.

ZeroWater 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher features:

You’ll always have cleaner, pure tasting water on hand with our BPA-Free, water pitcher in your fridge

Unlike many water filters & pitchers, ZeroWater filters use 5 stages of filtration, to bring you cleaner, better tasting water

ZeroWater filters filter water in 5 stages, are NSF certified to reduce lead and other heavy metals

Zerowater removes 99.6% of total dissolved solids, 2X more than the leading brand (tested by independent lab).

Remove more impurities from your water with ZeroWater’s unique, 5 stage filter system

ZeroWater filters are the only pour-through filters NSF Certified to remove chromium & lead

