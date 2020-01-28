Put 6-quarts of highly-rated multi-cooker in your kitchen for just $30 today

Best Buy is now offering the Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Cooker for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. This model is regularly up to $60 these days, starts at $55 on Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is up to 50% off the going rate and is matching our previous mention. This is a 6-quart multi-cooker with 14-preset cooking modes to accomodate everything from meats to soups and sauces. You’ll also find an automatic keep-warm function, non-slip feet, dishwasher-safe parts and a series of included tools: measuring cup, rice ladle, soup ladle, and a water collector. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

As you can tell by the reviews above, this is one of the more popular Instant Pot alternatives out there. While it’s not quite as versatile, it is also a fraction of the price at $30. Your best bet for a 1-pot meal solution for less than that would be something like this Crock-Pot Manual Slow Cooker at $22.50. It won’t support as many different recipes, nor does carry as much food, but it will save you some cash. And its 4+ star rating from over 5,100 Amazon customers sounds pretty good too.

From juicers and waffle makers to robot vacuums and Zojirushi’s small kitchen appliances, our Home Goods Guide has loads of notable deals today for around the house.

Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Cooker:

Simplify food preparation with this multifunction Insignia pressure cooker. Its 6-quart capacity lets you make generous portions for your family. The automatic keep-warm function and 24-hour delay timer of this stainless steel Insignia pressure cooker accommodate busy schedules and provide flexibility in meal times.

