Amazon’s Anker Gold Box powers all your gear from just $9.50 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering up to 35% off its most popular charging accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Deals start at $9.49. Our top pick is the 30W USB-C Wall Charger for $18.99. That’s down from the usual $25 or more price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports charging speeds up to 30W out of a single USB-C port. A streamlined design makes it an ideal companion for travel while powering up iPhones, Android devices, iPads, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Other top picks include:
- 20000mAh Slim Battery: $31.50 (Reg. $45)
- PowerCore 10000mAh PD Battery: $32 (Reg. $45)
- 24W 4.8A Dual USB Car Charger: $9.50 (Reg. $13)
- 60W 2-port USB-C GaN Wall Charger: $38 (Reg. $50)
- 7.5W Qi Charging Bundle: $35 (Reg. $50)
- …and more!
Anker 30W USB-C Wall Charger features:
- High-speed charging – from iPhone to Samsung to USB-C laptops and more, anker’s signature PowerIQ 3. 0 technology delivers full-speed charging To virtually any device.
- Universal compatibility – Works flawlessly with nearly all mobile USB-C devices, and other laptops, tablets and more At full 30W speed.
- Ultra-compact – 30% smaller than a stock MacBook charger, with a foldable plug for easy storage.
- Premium build – the smooth matte exterior, glossy detailing around the port face, and cool blue LED provide an elite look and feel.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel