Amazon’s Anker Gold Box powers all your gear from just $9.50 Prime shipped

- Jan. 28th 2020 7:59 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering up to 35% off its most popular charging accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Deals start at $9.49. Our top pick is the 30W USB-C Wall Charger for $18.99. That’s down from the usual $25 or more price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports charging speeds up to 30W out of a single USB-C port. A streamlined design makes it an ideal companion for travel while powering up iPhones, Android devices, iPads, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Other top picks include:

Anker 30W USB-C Wall Charger features:

  • High-speed charging – from iPhone to Samsung to USB-C laptops and more, anker’s signature PowerIQ 3. 0 technology delivers full-speed charging To virtually any device.
  • Universal compatibility – Works flawlessly with nearly all mobile USB-C devices, and other laptops, tablets and more At full 30W speed.
  • Ultra-compact – 30% smaller than a stock MacBook charger, with a foldable plug for easy storage.
  • Premium build – the smooth matte exterior, glossy detailing around the port face, and cool blue LED provide an elite look and feel.

