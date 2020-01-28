This dual dash camera has a built-in GPS tracker for $89 (Reg. $140)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dual Dash Camera for $88.99 shipped with the code PCVP5R49 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $140 going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering built-in GPS tracking, this dash camera stores the location of where your footage was recorded so you easily know both where and when something happened. Plus, thanks to the crisp 1080p footage, you’ll easily be able to make out what license plate numbers are should an incident occur. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use a bit of your savings to grab this 64GB microSD card. It’s just $12 Prime shipped and has plenty of storage to keep your recordings safe. However, you’ll never really run out of room, as the dash camera automatically erases the oldest non-protected videos to make room for the new.

Looking to spend less but still want to grab a dash camera? This model offers 1080p recording, just not dual camera or GPS tracking. At $28.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s a no-brainer alternative if you’re wanting something lower-cost.

AUTO-VOX 1080p Dual Dash Camera features:

FHD 1080P Dual Dash Cam: Front and Cabin camera record simultaneously dual HD videos at 1080@30fps. the video quality of the front camera can be up to 1080P@60fps when using alone, which means the front camera can capture the details of the license plate even at high speeds.

Superior Infrared Night vision: Fitted with advanced IMX307 Sony sensor and F1.8 aperture, the inside car camera plus 4 Infrared lights to record flawless footage even in pitch dark cabin, which keeps you away from harassment or misdeeds of the drunk passenger if you’re a professional driver working the late shift.

Integrated Design with GPS Tracking: The magnetic bracket come with the built-in GPS, which can be assembled easily and quickly. GPS module is to record the driving track, speed and location attribute with exact time and date stamped, which provides your insurance company with irrefutable proof of the incident, or defend yourself in court from an unjust speeding ticket.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!