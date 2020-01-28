Make homemade juice with Bella’s Centrifugal Extractor for $60 (Reg. $100)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series Centrifugal Juice Extractor (90094) for $59.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100, today’s offer takes $40 off the going rate and is the best price we can find. This juicer features 5-speed settings and a 3-inch chute to accomodate everything from strawberries and grapes to cucumbers and broccoli. Along with the included cleaning brush, it ships with a 1-liter juice bar container with a pour spout, froth separator, and a lid. Just about all of the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups too. Rated 4+ stars much like the rest of the Bella juicers on Amazon. More details below.

At $60, this is already one of the more affordable juice extractors out there. Although you could save slightly more with the 2-speed Bella model at $45 on Amazon right now, just be sure to clip the on-page coupon. While that model carries an a solid 4+ star rating, if it’s just a citrus juicer you’re after consider the Cuisinart CCJ-500 Pulp Control model at $26 on Amazon.

Bella Pro Series Centrifugal Juice Extractor:

Create a fresh and tasty beverage with this BELLA Pro five-speed digital juice extractor. The five speeds accommodate a wide range of fruits and vegetables, and the titanium coated mesh offers durability. This BELLA Pro five-speed digital juice extractor boasts an anti-drip spout to prevent spilling and leaking, while the dishwasher-safe parts simplify the cleanup process.

