Make homemade juice with Bella’s Centrifugal Extractor for $60 (Reg. $100)

- Jan. 28th 2020 11:19 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $100 $60
0

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series Centrifugal Juice Extractor (90094) for $59.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100, today’s offer takes $40 off the going rate and is the best price we can find. This juicer features 5-speed settings and a 3-inch chute to accomodate everything from strawberries and grapes to cucumbers and broccoli. Along with the included cleaning brush, it ships with a 1-liter juice bar container with a pour spout, froth separator, and a lid. Just about all of the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups too. Rated 4+ stars much like the rest of the Bella juicers on Amazon. More details below.

At $60, this is already one of the more affordable juice extractors out there. Although you could save slightly more with the 2-speed Bella model at $45 on Amazon right now, just be sure to clip the on-page coupon. While that model carries an a solid 4+ star rating, if it’s just a citrus juicer you’re after consider the Cuisinart CCJ-500 Pulp Control model at $26 on Amazon.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for deals on waffle makers, robo vacs, travel mugs, Home Depot’s one-day tool sale, and much more.

Bella Pro Series Centrifugal Juice Extractor:

Create a fresh and tasty beverage with this BELLA Pro five-speed digital juice extractor. The five speeds accommodate a wide range of fruits and vegetables, and the titanium coated mesh offers durability. This BELLA Pro five-speed digital juice extractor boasts an anti-drip spout to prevent spilling and leaking, while the dishwasher-safe parts simplify the cleanup process.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $100 $60
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
BELLA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard