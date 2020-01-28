Sperry’s Sneaker Flash Sale offers hundreds of styles for just $30 shipped

- Jan. 28th 2020 3:45 pm ET

Today only, Sperry’s Sneaker Flash Sale offers select styles for $30 with promo code SNEAKSALE at checkout. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the Striper II Varsity CVO Sneaker that was originally priced at $60, however during the sale it’s marked down to just $30. These classic and timeless sneakers come in four versatile color options and can be worn year-round. They will pair nicely whether you wear them with jeans or shorts alike. Plus, they have a ridgid outsole to promote traction and a cushioned insole for added comfort. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

