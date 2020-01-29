Amazon shaves 40% off DEWALT’s 18-Pc. Screwdriving Set, reducing it to $6.50

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 18-piece Screwdriving Set (DW2174) for $6.58 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $4 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This 18-piece set stays laser-focused on the essentials, delivering what’s needed for common projects. Each bit is comprised of hardened steel and features “an optimized design” that delivers less cam-out which equates to reduced damage to screws. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

When it comes to dollars and cents, it’s hard to beat the price above. That being said, you can spend less than $1 more and nab DEWALT’s 37-piece Screwdriver Set at $7. While there are more bits here, bear in mind that pieces included aren’t a 1:1 match so you’ll want to pick the option most suitable for your needs.

Now that you’ve got bits sorted out, swing by today’s Milwaukee and Porter-Cable deals to find tool combos priced from $160.

DEWALT 18-piece Screwdriving Set features:

Dewalt DW2174 18-Piece Screwdriving Set is independently certified to meet applicable standards. These bits are made from hardened steel, and have an optimized design that provides less bit camout. These bits can be used in all drill/drivers and come with a tough storage case. Minimum chuck size required for these bits is 1/4-inch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!