Milwaukee M18 5-tool Combo Kit delivers all the DIY essentials for $299

Home Depot offers the Milwaukee M18 5-tool Combo Kit for $299 shipped. As a comparison, there’s $650 worth of original value here although this bundle typically sells for $400. Today’s deal is a 25% savings and a match of our previous mention. This bundle includes five tools total plus two batteries and a wall charger. Notable inclusions here are a drill and impact driver, plus a grinder, reciprocating saw, and an impact wrench. That’s enough power to cover basic DIY tasks around the house throughout the year. The two M18 batteries are also compatible with the rest of Milwaukee’s tool lineup of the same name, which you can check out here. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab DEWALT 45-piece Drill Bit Set for $12. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy. It has great ratings and the price is going to be tough to beat.

Looking for something a bit more affordable? Consider going with Ryobi’s 6-tool Combo Kit at $229, which is down from the usual $300+ price tag. You’ll miss out on the Milwaukee name and branding here, but certainly the overall value up to $450 is worth a look.

Milwaukee M18 5-tool Combo Kit features:

The MILWAUKEE M18 5 Tool Combo Kit includes an M18 Compact 1/2 in. Drill Driver, M18 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver, M18 Cordless 4-1/2 in. Cut-Off Grinder, M18 HACKZALL Recip Saw, M18 1/2 in. High Torque Impact Wrench with Friction Ring, M18 REDLITHIUM XC Extended Capacity Battery, M18 Compact REDLITHIUM Battery and an M18 and M12 Multi-Voltage Charger. The M18 Compact 1/2 in. Drill Driver is the most compact in its class with a 4-pole frameless motor that delivers 500 in. lbs. of torque and up to 1,800 RPM. The M18 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver offers the best power to size ratio, delivering up to 2,750 RPM, 3,450 IPM and 1,500 in. lbs. of fastening torque. The M18 Cordless 4-1/2 in. Cut-Off / Grinder features the user-preferred paddle switch for comfort and easy use in various positions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!