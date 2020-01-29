Get $230 worth of Google Stadia freebies when you sign-up for Verizon Fios

Verizon Fios is currently offering a notable Google Stadia bundle when you sign-up a new account with eligible internet service plans. New subscribers will receive a Google Stadia Premiere Edition bundle with a Clearly White controller and a Chromecast Ultra, alongside 3-months of Stadia Pro. There’s nearly $230 worth of value here, marking a stellar deal if you’re in the market for internet service and want to check out Google’s new gaming platform. You can learn more about this offer in our previous coverage. More details below on plan pricing and features.

Verizon Fios plans start at around $40 in most areas, although that pricing will vary based on location. Alongside the Google Stadia package, new subscribers will also get a 12-month Disney+ subscription, sweetening the deal even further.

Google Stadia delivers a streaming gaming platform and today’s deal brings with it Stadia Pro, which currently features a handful of games. The service will jump up to $10 per month after the initial trial, so be sure to keep that in mind. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Terms and Conditions:

Offer valid thru 6/30/20 for a Stadia Premier Edition: 3-month Stadia Pro trial offer, a Stadia Controller and a Google Chromecast Ultra. Google requires valid form of payment at sign-up for Stadia Pro trial offer, which will not be charged until the trial period expires. Thereafter, your Stadia Pro subscription will auto-renew at $9.99/month or then-current standard subscription price, unless you cancel. If you cancel your Stadia Pro subscription, you will lose access to games unlocked in the subscription and any add-on or expansion content you have purchased for those games. Add-on content is not refundable. Offer available only to new Stadia subscribers at initial sign up who are U.S. residents (except in Hawaii or Guam) 18 years or older, with a Google account; not combinable with other Stadia promotions. Limit one offer per household; non- transferable. Must install qualifying Fios services by no later than 8/1/20 and maintain services in good standing to redeem. Verizon will email redemption instructions after installation is complete. You must redeem code w/in 60 days of email delivery or by no later than 9/30/20, whichever is first. Offer valid while supplies last and may be canceled at any time.

