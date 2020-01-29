Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet returns to Amazon low following $50 discount

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 64GB Android Tablet for $349.99 shipped. Normally selling for $400, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, is still one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and matching the Amazon all-time low. Centered around a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet features up to 14-hours of battery life per charge for all-day usage alongside additional perks like face unlocking technology. It comes backed by 64GB of internal storage, and if that’s not enough, microSD card support allows for easy expansion. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 540 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More details below.

These days, 64GB of storage may not cut it for your needs. If that’s the case, a great way to consider spending some of your savings would be with Samsung’s 128GB microSDCX card. It’ll only run you $19.50 at Amazon right now, and adds double the tablet’s built-in storage capabilities.

This morning we also spotted a $105 discount on Samsung’s 12-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2. It’s currently marked down to $395 at Amazon, giving you a chance to add a Chrome OS-powered machine into your workflow.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e features:

Weighing in at less than a pound, the incredibly slim Galaxy Tab S5e is perfect for your on-the-go life. Watch your favorite shows and movies come to life on a corner-to-corner 10.5″ Super AMOLED display. Plus, control lights, door locks, the thermostat and other connected home devices right from your tablet with SmartThings. It’s everything you need, all on a thin and light Tab S5e you’ll never want to put down.

