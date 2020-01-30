Last-minute Super Bowl TV deal delivers Hisense 55-inch 4K for $350 ($150 off)

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hisense 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $349.99 shipped. Opt for in-store pickup and get it in time for the Super Bowl. That’s down from the usual $500 price tag and a match of our previous mentions. With support for both 4K and HDR, this budget-friendly Hisense TV checks all of the basics for an entry-level home theater in 2020. Notable specs include four HDMI inputs, 240Hz effective motion rate, and Android TV with built-in Google Assistant functionality. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

With the Super Bowl just a few days away, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your home theater setup. Our guide walks you through the best options to take your TV and audio to the next level before the weekend. Top picks start at just $50, which you can find right here.

Hisense 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

Watch sports and movies on this 55-inch Hisense H8F Android smart TV. The Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range adds vivid color, brightness and contrast to every image, and the built-in Google Assistant provides control of this TV with voice commands. This Hisense H8F Android smart TV has Motion Rate 240, decreasing eye-strain and creating smooth motion.

