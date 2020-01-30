Save 24% on HORI’s Nintendo Switch Steering Wheel at an all-time low of $10

Amazon is currently offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Steering Wheel for $9.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $13, today’s offer saves you 24% and matches our previous mention from the holidays for the all-time low. Picking up this officially-licensed accessories is a must for fans of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as it’ll allow you to master the game’s various courses with motion controls. Alongside providing a more immersive Switch experience, this wheel also looks the part for Nintendo fans, thanks to Mario-themed graphics. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 600 customers.

For Switch owners who play a lot of co-op, these Joy-Con grips might be a better buy for $8 at Amazon. The pair comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating and coats the controllers in a non-slip, matte surface for a more comfortable gaming experience. Or if you’re in search of an even more immersive karting experience, check out HORI’s Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel Pro.

Want an even more unique accessory for your Switch? Be sure to check out Ring Fit Adventure. In our review we deemed it “a fitness-centric RPG packed with Nintendo magic.”

HORI Nintendo Switch Steering Wheel features:

Officially Licensed by Nintendo. Blaze through Mario Kart 8 deluxe’s exciting courses with this full-sized Premium racing wheel attachment. Simply pop your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller (sold separately) into the racing wheel attachment and enjoy more realistic control and better grip. A larger sized wheel for better control, complimented by a luxurious rubber grip and large and responsive shoulder buttons sets this racing wheel apart from the rest.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!