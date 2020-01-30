Lands’ End takes an extra 50% off sale and clearance items from just $11

Lands End takes an additional 50% off sale and clearance items with promo code SKIS at checkout. Inside this event find deals on outerwear, jeans, pullovers, shirts, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Packable 800 Down Jacket is on sale for $58, which is down from its original rate of $170. This lightweight jacket is versatile for transitioning weather and its packable material makes it great for traveling. It’s also waterproof and has an adjustable hem to keep cool air out. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 100 reviews and you can choose from eight fun color options. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack Nike Sale that’s offering up to 60% off new shoes, apparel, and more.

