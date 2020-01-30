Today’s best Android game and app deals are ready to go. We have free icon packs, Sudoku puzzles, detective adventure games, and open-world pirate RPGs. You can even learn Portuguese completely free of charge today. Our daily roundups are the best place to find all of the most notable Android game and app deals with today’s offers highlighted by titles like QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, Learn Brazilian Portuguese, Pilot Brothers, Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium, and many more. Jump below the fold for a complete list of the day’s best curated for you by hand:

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

On top of this $50 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e, we have plenty of hardware Android deals to browse through today. Motorola’s Moto G8 Plus saw its first price drop, Fossil’s stainless steel HR smartwatch is $50 off, and you can run all the Android apps you want on HP’s affordable 14-inch Chromebook at $180. Even Walabot’s Android In-Wall Imager is on sale right now. Hit up our Android deals hub for even more.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Tempest: Pirate Action RPG:

Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a battleship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats, defeating other pirates and legendary monsters such as the Kraken, the Leviathan, and others still unknown to science in naval warfare! You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and a lot of other various rigging. But you will only earn the most devastating sea artifacts for completing difficult and interesting multilevel quests.

