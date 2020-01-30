Amazon has Walabot’s Android-ready In-Wall Imager priced to sell at $39 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Walabot Smart In-Wall Imager for $39.18 shipped. That’s $31 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. This in-wall imager takes the guesswork out of where studs, pipes, and wiring may be. This is great for many upcoming DIY projects that linger around the house, making them much easier to accomplish by helping you make less mistakes that you’d otherwise need to patch up along the way. iOS users should bear in mind that this Walabot product works with Android devices only. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

If Walabot isn’t for you, have a look at this 4-in-1 Electronic Stud Finder for $26. It’s high-up on Amazon’s best-seller list, and well over 6,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Considering that the featured deal is a smartphone accessory, you may be interesting in the sale we spotted on Monoprice’s dual outlet smart plug at just $14. This plug easily distinguishes itself with USB and a design that aims to entirely replace the outlet behind it.

Walabot Smart In-Wall Imager features:

Detects wood & metal studs, PVC & metal pipes, electric cables and wires inside walls

Uses cutting-edge radar technology to see inside drywall & concrete walls

Scans up to 4 inches deep into your walls

Works with Android phones running Android 6.0 and above with USB on-the-go (OTG)

