Adorn your wrist with Fossil’s $129 stainless steel HR smartwatch (Save $50)

- Jan. 30th 2020 11:00 am ET

$179 $129
Amazon is currently offering the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR Smartwatch 45mm with Stainless Steel Band for $129 shipped. Having dropped from $179, today’s offer saves you 23%, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Powered by Wear OS, this smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It brings heart rate monitoring, a suite of fitness tracking capabilities, notifications, and more to your wrist with up to 24-hours of battery life per charge. Plus, a stainless steel casing and band offer a stylish appearance. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,400 customers. Head below for more.

While a stainless steel band may look snazzy for wearing to the office and the like, it’s not ideal for workouts. So a perfect use of your savings is towards an additional band for your new Fossil smartwatch. Amazon has plenty of different styles starting under $15, with everything from sport to leather and more in order to change up the watch’s style.

Prefer to adorn your wrist with an iPhone-centered wearable? Earlier today we spotted the Nike+ edition of Apple Watch Series 4 on sale for $299, which is $80 off the going rate.

Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR Smartwatch features:

Stay connected with this Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatch. It has a heart rate monitor, daily activity tracker and built-in GPS to help you keep track of your fitness activities and goals. This Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatch syncs with both Android and Apple phones for easy access to notifications and emails.

