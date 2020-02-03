Switch eShop deals from $1: PixelJunk Monsters 2, Trine 3, Severed, more

- Feb. 3rd 2020 3:45 pm ET

from $1
0

While last week’s Nintendo eShop roundup is still mostly live right here, we are now tracking a new batch of notable price drops to kick the week off. Starting from $1, today’s eShop deals are highlighted by some solid indie games like PixelJunk Monsters 2, The Flame In The Flood, Guacamelee! 2, and others. You’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals in this morning’s roundup and all of our top picks from the eShop down below.

Today’s Best eShop Deals:

As we mentioned above, you’ll find even more discounted Switch games right here including Blasphemous, Crypt of the NecroDancer, and Mortal Kombat 11, among many others. But we have also seen a few notable Switch ports get announced lately like The Outer Worlds, the original Tecmo Bowl arcade game, and the Witcher RPG you forgot about, Thronebreaker.

PixelJunk Monsters 2:

In the acclaimed tower defense series’ first ever official sequel, play as Tikiman and build towers to defend your Tiki Hut from the monster hordes. The sequel brings with it FOUR PLAYER online co-op, new and sometimes quite explosive fruit bombs and on top of that the game has been fully re-imagined in beautifully detailed 3D. Get ready to defend your Chibis again in this fun and addictive game for all the family.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

from $1
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

nintendo
eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard