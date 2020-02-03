Switch eShop deals from $1: PixelJunk Monsters 2, Trine 3, Severed, more

While last week’s Nintendo eShop roundup is still mostly live right here, we are now tracking a new batch of notable price drops to kick the week off. Starting from $1, today’s eShop deals are highlighted by some solid indie games like PixelJunk Monsters 2, The Flame In The Flood, Guacamelee! 2, and others. You’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals in this morning’s roundup and all of our top picks from the eShop down below.

Today’s Best eShop Deals:

As we mentioned above, you’ll find even more discounted Switch games right here including Blasphemous, Crypt of the NecroDancer, and Mortal Kombat 11, among many others. But we have also seen a few notable Switch ports get announced lately like The Outer Worlds, the original Tecmo Bowl arcade game, and the Witcher RPG you forgot about, Thronebreaker.

PixelJunk Monsters 2:

In the acclaimed tower defense series’ first ever official sequel, play as Tikiman and build towers to defend your Tiki Hut from the monster hordes. The sequel brings with it FOUR PLAYER online co-op, new and sometimes quite explosive fruit bombs and on top of that the game has been fully re-imagined in beautifully detailed 3D. Get ready to defend your Chibis again in this fun and addictive game for all the family.

