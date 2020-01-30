We have another solid batch of digital Nintendo Switch games today courtesy of the eShop. From rhythm fantasy games and gothic beat’em ups to the deadliest fighter in any realm, all of the best eShop deals are found right here. Today’s highlights include Blasphemous, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Mortal Kombat 11, Overcooked! 2, To The Moon, and many more. You’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals right here and all of our top picks from the eShop sale down below.

Today’s Best Switch Game Deals:

It has been an extremely busy week in the world of Nintendo. Just before the Switch officially passed the NES in lifetime sales, The Outer Worlds, the original Tecmo Bowl arcade game, and that Witcher RPG you forgot about got ported to Nintendo’s latest platform.

On the deal side of things, you’ll find the best game price drops in the usual place, but we also have HORI’s Nintendo Switch Steering Wheel at an all-time low along with its Overwatch Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller at $37 (25% off). While you’re at it, check out our recent hands-on review of the HomeSpot to easily pair your Apple AirPods with Nintendo Switch.

Crypt of the NecroDancer:

Can you survive this deadly dungeon of dance, slay the NecroDancer, and recapture your still beating heart? Or will you be a slave to the rhythm for all eternity? Players must move on the beat to navigate randomly generated dungeons while battling dancing skeletons, zombies, dragons, and more, while grooving to the game’s award winning Danny Baranowsky soundtrack! You can even team up with a friend in local co-op mode!

