Today’s best iOS and Mac app deals include some freebies as well as weather apps, puzzlers, and even a hardcore role playing game for Mac. Every day at this time of morning we scour the App Store for the most notable price drops so you don’t have to. Today’s highlights include WEATHER NOW, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Scalak, and Remote Mouse & Keyboard Pro, among others. Head below the fold for a curated list of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: FileCalendar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Breeze: Realistic Wind Chimes: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Remote Mouse & Keyboard Pro: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Scalak: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: “OXXO”: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rad Trails!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: KyPass 4 – Password Manager: $5 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Divinity: Original Sin 2: $23 (Reg. $45)

Mac: QuickLens: FREE (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: JSBox – Learn to Code: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Life Hacks – Tips & Tricks: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FlickType Keyboard: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Salsa: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Into The Dark : Narakan: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Gunslugs: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iPhone/Watch: Coloring Watch: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Temperature Gauge: $10 (Reg. $18)

Divinity: Original Sin 2:

Having won over 160 awards and nominations including a BAFTA, Divinity: Original Sin 2 finally comes to Mac. Form a party and experience true branching gameplay with a story unique to each player, in a world filled with evil and abandoned by the gods. Your choices matter, so choose wisely, and know that only one of you can become the new Divine!

