This dash camera has two lenses + records GPS location for $89 (Reg. $140)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dual Dash Camera for $88.99 shipped with the code 75O9OHEW and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $140 list price and is a match for our last mention. If you’ve yet to add a dash camera to your car, now’s a great time. This model records both inside and outside, as well as keeps the GPS location stored in the files. I added dash cameras to both of my cars years ago and have always loved that I will have every drive recorded. Plus, this dash camera includes a rechargeable battery so it can record for 19-minutes when the car is off, triggered by the built-in g-shock sensor. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now, if you ditch the dual camera design and built-in GPS, you can save quite a bit of cash. Aukey’s 1080p dash camera is $60 shipped on Amazon, and is a great place to start for those on tighter budgets.

Use a bit of your savings to grab this 64GB microSD card. It’s just $12 Prime shipped and has plenty of storage to keep your recordings safe. However, you’ll never really run out of room, as the dash camera automatically erases the oldest non-protected videos to make room for the new.

AUTO-VOX 1080p Dual Dash Camera features:

Front and Cabin camera record simultaneously dual HD videos at 1080@30fps

Fitted with advanced IMX307 Sony sensor and F1.8 aperture, the inside car camera plus 4 Infrared lights to record flawless footage even in pitch dark cabin

The magnetic bracket come with the built-in GPS, which can be assembled easily and quickly

